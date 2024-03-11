LPL Financial LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $64.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

