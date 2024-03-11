LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,691 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 724,413 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 492,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.04 on Monday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 432,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,191,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,615,608.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,930,123 shares of company stock valued at $38,286,672 in the last ninety days.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

