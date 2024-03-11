LPL Financial LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $148,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

