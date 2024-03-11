LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $43.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

