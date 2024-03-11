LPL Financial LLC Purchases 15,119 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Gladstone Capital worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 39.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 27.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

