LPL Financial LLC Purchases 54,552 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $3,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 98,057 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at about $1,704,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

