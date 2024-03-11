LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BAPR opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

