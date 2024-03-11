LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.8 %

EQR stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

