LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,407 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,603 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $181.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $190.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.80.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

