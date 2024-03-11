LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244,172 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of LSB Industries worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 580,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 18.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,499,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 397,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

NYSE:LXU opened at $7.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.45. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

