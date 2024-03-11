M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MHO

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $126.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.