Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Chairman James Lawrence Dolan Sells 18,000 Shares

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 164,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,688.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 28th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43.

On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00.

Shares of MSGS opened at $185.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $178.49. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,367,000 after acquiring an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

