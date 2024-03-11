Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGIC opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $514.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

