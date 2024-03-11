Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $24.74 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.