Mariner LLC Buys 313 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $69.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

