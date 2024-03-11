Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $112.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.03. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

