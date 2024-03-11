Mariner LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $144.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.17 and a 12-month high of $177.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average is $160.13.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $348.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

