Mariner LLC Has $467,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

