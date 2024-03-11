Mariner LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,071,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $241.91 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $244.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.83.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

