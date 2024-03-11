Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in PNM Resources by 73.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,541,000 after acquiring an additional 793,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,724 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNM. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

