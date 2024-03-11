Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) CEO Buys $1,501,500.00 in Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Damien Lamendola bought 910,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,861,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,154.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Damien Lamendola also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Damien Lamendola bought 1,100,000 shares of Marpai stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Damien Lamendola bought 150,000 shares of Marpai stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00.
Marpai Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRAI opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Marpai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $13.60.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marpai in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Marpai Company Profile
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.
