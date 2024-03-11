Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) CEO Buys $1,501,500.00 in Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Damien Lamendola bought 910,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,861,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,154.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Damien Lamendola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marpai alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Damien Lamendola bought 1,100,000 shares of Marpai stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Damien Lamendola bought 150,000 shares of Marpai stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00.

Marpai Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRAI opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Marpai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Marpai at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marpai in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marpai

Marpai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.