Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) CEO Damien Lamendola Purchases 910,000 Shares

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Damien Lamendola bought 910,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,861,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,154.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Damien Lamendola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Damien Lamendola purchased 1,100,000 shares of Marpai stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Damien Lamendola purchased 150,000 shares of Marpai stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00.

Marpai Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of MRAI opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Marpai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marpai in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marpai

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

See Also

