Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $559.46.

NYSE:MLM opened at $596.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.13 and its 200-day moving average is $474.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

