Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lifted to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,603,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

