MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 1,229.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.09% of MasterCraft Boat worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 0.4 %

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.