Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $405.65 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $419.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.95 and a 200-day moving average of $292.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

View Our Latest Report on MEDP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.