Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $405.65 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $419.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.95 and a 200-day moving average of $292.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.38.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
