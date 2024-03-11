MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Derek Watson Evans Sells 234,562 Shares of Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74.
MEG Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$28.91 on Monday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$17.79 and a 1 year high of C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3207395 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
