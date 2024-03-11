MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Derek Watson Evans Sells 234,562 Shares of Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$28.91 on Monday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$17.79 and a 1 year high of C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3207395 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

