Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,060 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.19.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $383.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.