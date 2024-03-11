Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,679 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 140,215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $5,476,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 37.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

