Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,897 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $207.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.90 and a 200 day moving average of $190.55. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

