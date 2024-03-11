Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 89,760 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 444.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.