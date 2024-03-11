Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $192.99 on Monday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $113.64 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.86.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

