Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

