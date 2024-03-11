Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,189.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 244,327 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 225,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,278,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 115,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.42%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

