Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 105,092 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:VST opened at $60.49 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

