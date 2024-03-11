Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,538 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DD opened at $71.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.