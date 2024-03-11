Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,726 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

NYSE IP opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

