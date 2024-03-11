Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $884.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $63.51.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

