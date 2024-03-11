Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VDE opened at $122.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

