Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,669 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

