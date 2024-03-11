Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 129.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,490 shares of company stock worth $13,723,423 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

