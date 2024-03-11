Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after buying an additional 711,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 41,270 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,983,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MAS opened at $76.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $78.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

