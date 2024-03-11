Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $243.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

