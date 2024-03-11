Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $571.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.57. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.58 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

