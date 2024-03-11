Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $276,426,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 605,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,529,000 after purchasing an additional 404,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $273.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.91. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

