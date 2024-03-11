Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.96 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.