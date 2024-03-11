Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.01 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after buying an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.