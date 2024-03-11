Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,781 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 76.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 15.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,629,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 271,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $3,020,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

