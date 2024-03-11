Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.28 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in DoorDash by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in DoorDash by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $131.80 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $134.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of -92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,235.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,787 shares of company stock worth $40,681,382. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

