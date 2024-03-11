Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,659,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 108,432 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.70 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

